Ravens, Matt Judon agree to compromise salary of $16.8 million

Getty Images

When the Ravens announced that Matt Judon had agreed to sign his franchise tag on Thursday, it was unclear whether he was doing so as a defensive end or a linebacker. It turns out they agreed to split the difference.

Judon has agreed to a one-year contract with a guaranteed salary of $16.808 million, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. The number they arrived at is the average of the $15.828 million franchise tag for linebackers and the $17.788 million franchise tag for defensive ends.

In the Ravens’ defense, Judon plays a hybrid position that could easily be described as either a defensive end or a linebacker. If the two sides hadn’t agreed to a compromise, they would have had to go before a neutral arbitrator who would have decided which position Judon plays for the purposes of the franchise tag.

It’s still possible that the whole thing will become moot, as the Ravens and Judon could agree to a long-term contract before the July 15 deadline. The fact that they agreed on this compromise bodes well for their ability to reach a long-term deal.