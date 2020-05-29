Steelers show willingness to work with season-ticket holders

Posted by Mike Florio on May 29, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT
If the NFL decides to go forward with a football season featuring open stadiums, the NFL needs to show flexibility when it comes to the possibility that season-ticket holders won’t want to attend games this year but also won’t want to lose their season tickets.

The Steelers apparently will be willing to cooperate with season-ticket holders who have concerns about attending 2020 games.

“We will continue to work with our fans to review our policies to make sure we provide a fan-friendly and fair policy,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We still encourage our fans to contact our ticket office directly so we can understand any concerns they may have as it relates to the 2020 season.”

The Steelers previously moved the deadline to renew season tickets from May 1 to June 1. Although refunds will be provided if games aren’t played or fans aren’t present, season-ticket holders who have decided they won’t attend games in open stadiums during the pandemic are faced with a dilemma: Renew the tickets even though they won’t be attending the games or lose their seats to the next person on a waiting list that extends years into the future.

Although the Steelers aren’t affirmatively offering the open-ended ability to press pause on a season-ticket arrangement, it sounds like someone who, for example, contacts the ticket office and explains that age or health or other reasons make them leery about attending games, they’ll get to defer their season-ticket relationship by a year. Given the broader circumstances, it’s clearly the right thing to do.

  1. I mean logistically if they are doing such small capacity it should be opt in and no one should lose their tickets if they say not this year.

  2. Gonna be a 6-10 type of the year in the Burgh anyway, better to stay home and wait for 2021.

  3. Dislike the Steelers, as rivals go, (I’m a Ravens fan). But respect them as a class organization. This is a good idea. Leave it to the individual fan to decide what they want to do for themselves. Not government.

  4. MortimerInMiami says:
    May 29, 2020 at 10:33 am
    Gonna be a 6-10 type of the year in the Burgh anyway, better to stay home and wait for 2021.

    ————-

    steelers *worst* seasons under tomlin still resulted in 8-wins.

    the 6-win teams reside in miami, new york, …

  6. I believe the Steeelers have over 60,000 seats sold to season ticket holders so if there are attendance limits in place they’re going to have to do a lottery or something to decide who gets to attend. One thing they’ll need to think about is whether they’ll try and prohibit resales. I would imaging with limited seating there’d be the opportunity to sell you rtickets for a hefty profit but that wouldn’t make the other season ticket holders happy who hadn’t been lucky in the lottery.

