Steelers show willingness to work with season-ticket holders

Getty Images

If the NFL decides to go forward with a football season featuring open stadiums, the NFL needs to show flexibility when it comes to the possibility that season-ticket holders won’t want to attend games this year but also won’t want to lose their season tickets.

The Steelers apparently will be willing to cooperate with season-ticket holders who have concerns about attending 2020 games.

“We will continue to work with our fans to review our policies to make sure we provide a fan-friendly and fair policy,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We still encourage our fans to contact our ticket office directly so we can understand any concerns they may have as it relates to the 2020 season.”

The Steelers previously moved the deadline to renew season tickets from May 1 to June 1. Although refunds will be provided if games aren’t played or fans aren’t present, season-ticket holders who have decided they won’t attend games in open stadiums during the pandemic are faced with a dilemma: Renew the tickets even though they won’t be attending the games or lose their seats to the next person on a waiting list that extends years into the future.

Although the Steelers aren’t affirmatively offering the open-ended ability to press pause on a season-ticket arrangement, it sounds like someone who, for example, contacts the ticket office and explains that age or health or other reasons make them leery about attending games, they’ll get to defer their season-ticket relationship by a year. Given the broader circumstances, it’s clearly the right thing to do.