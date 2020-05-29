Taylor Lewan: I owe it to Titans to be a better leader

Getty Images

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan isn’t getting a chance to work with the team on the field right now, but it doesn’t sound like on-field issues are the most pressing to him right now.

Lewan did a conference call with reporters on Thursday and spent a chunk of time talking about leadership. Specifically Lewan talked about the need for him to take the success he’s had between the lines and “take on a bigger leadership role” with his teammates.

“If I was the coaches right now, I think I’d be pretty pissed off that I haven’t taken on the leadership role yet,” Lewan said, via the team’s website. “I’ve done a poor job of stepping up as a leader and that’s been by choice and a little more by fear than anything else because of how I have been bit in the past thinking, ‘I don’t want to be something I’m not’. And now, realizing who I am and realizing what I can bring to the team is really important. I owe it to this team to be a better leader.”

Lewan was named a captain in 2015, his second year in the league, but lost the title after Mike Mularkey replaced Ken Whisenhunt as the team’s head coach during the season. Mularkey is now long gone and Lewan is looking for another crack at a leadership role.