Texans, Zach Fulton agree to restructure contract

Getty Images

Texans guard Zach Fulton will be staying in Houston after agreeing to restructure his contract.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Texans and Fulton have agreed to a reworked contract that gives him $5 million guaranteed this season and $3 million non-guaranteed next season.

That’s a steep cut from the $7 million a year Fulton was scheduled to make in both 2020 and 2021. But none of that was guaranteed, meaning the Texans could have cut Fulton at any time before the season, and he would have been scrambling to look for a new job, likely at a salary of less than $5 million this season.

Fulton may have been motivated to take the deal in part by the reports that the Texans were interested in signing free agent guard Larry Warford. If the Texans had signed Warford, they likely would have cut Fulton.

Last season Fulton started 15 regular-season games and both postseason games, and now he can be penciled in as a starter in 2020 as well.