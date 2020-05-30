49ers, George Kittle not close to new contract

Getty Images

San Francisco tight end George Kittle is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and he and the 49ers are far apart in negotiations for a new deal.

Kittle’s agent, Jack Bechta, told Mike Silver of NFL Media that the two sides are not close. Kittle’s camp is looking for a deal that will pay him like an elite left tackle or wide receiver, not a tight end.

“I don’t care about the tight end market, I’m being paid to do a George Kittle deal,” Bechta told Silver.

The difference in paying Kittle like a tight end compared to paying him like a left tackle or wide receiver is huge. Cleveland’s Austin Hooper has the league’s top tight end contract, at four years and $42 million with $23 million guaranteed. Houston left tackle Laremy Tunsil got three years, $66 million and $50 million guaranteed this year, while Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones got three years, $66 million and $64 million guaranteed last year.

San Francisco General Manager John Lynch has insisted that Kittle will be a 49er for a long time. To make that happen, he’s going to have to show Kittle the money.