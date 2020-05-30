Andy Dalton decries “inexcusable and horrific” treatment of George Floyd and others

Posted by Mike Florio on May 30, 2020, 9:47 AM EDT
Getty Images

More and more NFL players are making their voices heard regarding the recent murder of George Floyd and the societal problems it highlights. For the first time, many of those voices are coming from white players — specifically quarterbacks, the leaders in every locker room.

“I have a heaviness about everything that has gone on with George Floyd and many others,” Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton posted on Twitter this morning. “These racist acts are inexcusable and horrific. We have to fight against racism and not be naive to the injustice that is happening. Jesus came for people, all people, so we could experience His love and have eternal life in heaven. We were all created in His image. That makes every life valuable.”

As explained on Friday’s #PFTPM podcast, this is a simple, binary choice. Either you care about the rights and well-being of others, or you don’t. If you don’t, own it. Live it. Be it. And make sure you wear it on your sleeve so it will be easier for those of us who care about the rights and well-being of others to spot you.

But if you choose to keep the fact that you have no empathy or sympathy for anyone else private, don’t attack those who do. That’s the play here, and it’s both obvious and tiresome. Faced with a message promoting justice, fairness, and equity for all, those who object to that concept attack not the message (which is unassailable) but the messenger, changing the topic or throwing out “whatabouts” or shouting, “Stick to sports!”

It will take an avalanche of voices seeking justice, fairness, and equity for all to overcome this knee-jerk playbook that is hard-wired into the brains and souls of those who refuse to confront the issues and solve them. By all appearances, that avalanche is starting.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Andy Dalton decries “inexcusable and horrific” treatment of George Floyd and others

  1. That’s why HE knelt. But everbody who don’t care and don’t wanna talk about the elephant in the room points to the looting or the flag.

  2. The College Football Hall of Fame, with many black football players inducted and celebrated, has been looted and destroyed. Black businesses have been destroyed. Black jobs have been destroyed.

    The only thing they’re going to accomplish is make Trump’s reelection easier than it already is.

  3. oelfer says:

    That’s why HE knelt. But everbody who don’t care and don’t wanna talk about the elephant in the room points to the looting or the flag.
    ===================================================

    Yet you want to discredit the people who correctly say that the looting and rioting take away from the man who was killed.

  5. Language and context is important when discussing this situation. I like Dalton, but you cannot in good faith use terms like racism or racist when discussing the Floyd death before we know more. In my opinion this ex officer was a time bomb that could have enacted this type of abuse on a criminal of any color. We do a disservice to the situation by leaping to conclusions.

  6. The looters are outliers. But, the violence is the result of so many prior killings where there were PEACEFUL protests and no justice came about. Everyone who decried Kap’s quiet protests not want complain about the more violent counter we’re seeing now. Which is it, fellas?

  7. What happened was disgusting and a crime and they will pay for it. Looting and destroying your own community isnt going to make for any change. What people who always defended Kaepernick always missed to me was he was at work. If I were to demonstrate at work, guess what, I’d be warned then fired. He as every right to do it but there is a time and place. And there is a risk your taking if you do it on the job.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.