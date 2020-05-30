Former NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart: Vikings should sign Colin Kaepernick

Posted by Mike Florio on May 30, 2020, 1:27 PM EDT
Former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart served as the NFL’s primary spokesperson during the anthem controversy in 2017. He has become the first current or former league executive to make a clear, candid statement about the league’s approach to free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Lockhart, in a column posted at CNN.com, argues that the Vikings should sign Kaepernick.

In the column, Lockhart summarizes the anthem controversy and Kaepernick’s role in launching the protests as a way to bring awareness to the mistreatment of African-Americans and people of color by law-enforcement authorities. Although not every single factual assertion is accurate (e.g., Kaepernick did not have “several” workouts with NFL teams . . . in reality, he has had no workouts with any teams but just a single visit to the Seahawks), Lockhart peels back the curtain on the things that transpired as the league and its franchises tried to grapple with the issues arising from the protests and Kaepernick’s lingering unemployment.

“Kaepernick was not blocked because the league wanted to punish him for setting off the protests,” Lockhart asserts. And he’s right, as it relates to the league office. But the teams ignored the league’s “prodding and pushing” to get Kaepernick a job — due directly to fears over fan reaction to hiring someone who set off the protests.

“Signing Kaepernick, they thought, was bad for business,” Lockhart writes. “An executive from one team that considered signing Kaepernick told me the team projected losing 20% of their season ticket holders if they did.”

So while the refusal to do business with Kaepernick may not have been go-to-bed-without-supper-style discipline because of his protests, he received adverse treatment (i.e., the cold shoulder) from 32 NFL teams because of his protests.

Lockhart explains that he justified the unemployment of Kaepernick at the time by focusing on the “millions” being spent by the league “to help address the problem of racial division in the country.” Lockhart admits in his column that he was wrong.

“I know now it was not enough just to spend money to make progress on the issue of racial disparities,” Lockhart writes. “That is crucial, but so are symbols that reflect that attempt at progress — and also the failure to reach it. And Colin Kaepernick became the symbol of black men being treated differently than white men in America.”

The column builds to Lockhart arguing that, given the presence of the Vikings in the epicenter of the current controversy, the Vikings should sign Kaepernick.

He’d definitely fit the offense; the Broncos flirted with trading for Kaepernick in 2016, when Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak was Denver’s head coach. Still, it’s unlikely that Kaepernick would fit the budget. If offered a job as a backup to Kirk Cousins, one of the highest paid players in the league, Kaepernick would have to take far less than the $12 million that he made in his final season with the 49ers, or the $20 million that he reportedly wanted from the AAF or the XFL. Given the team’s salary-cap situation, the Vikings possibly would be limited to offering Kaepernick a deal for the veteran minimum.

Lockhart likely hasn’t analyzed the situation from a football perspective, however. He’s simply connecting two large dots between Minneapolis and the football team that plays there.

And so the better argument is that someone (not necessarily the Vikings) should offer Kaepernick a contract for 2020. Even then, the current inability to give him a physical or an in-person workout due to the pandemic complicates any effort to move quickly.

It doesn’t stop any team from making a statement immediately that Kaepernick is invited to visit, to submit to a physical to work out, and possibly to enter into contract negotiations as soon as facilities open. Given the broader societal circumstances and the fact that the issues for which Kaepernick protested have reached an obvious tipping point, the potential damage to a team’s bottom line should be far less now than it would have been in 2017.

Especially if, due to the pandemic, fans won’t be attending games, anyway.

34 responses to “Former NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart: Vikings should sign Colin Kaepernick

  4. Yeah, a great goodwill gesture. Fully endorse this idea. Just wish my Packres had signed Kap instead of drafting Love. That would’ve gone over real well in Wisco.

  5. What does that solve? It’s just a token move for a guy that hasn’t played and wouldn’t help the team.

  6. After all the chaos and the rants Colin Kaepernick has caused you are saying the Minnesota Vikings should sign him? As a Seahawks fan I would feel bad for the Vikings if this actually happened.

  8. Hence the word “former”.

    This jack wagon just suggested that since kneeling didn’t work maybe revolution is the way to go.

    What a role model.

  9. Yeah, that’s not pandering at all. No one would see through that. Wonder how much Kap would charge to be a token?

  10. I’m not a Kap fan at all, but maybe the mayor should hire him for some sort of commission to reform the policies of Minneapolis that led to this.

  11. Am I incorrect in thinking Kap would have already been employed if he was willing to accept vet min for a backup role? Are we not martyring a guy simply because no one will give him $12+ million?

  12. Off the field stuff aside, this guy completely ignores that Kaepernick will be 33 years old before next season and hasn’t played in three years. Nor is he very good. A backup QB isn’t much more than another pair of eyes and Kaepernick was never known for his brains, reading defenses and going through progressions. Some people will be still trying to convince us Kaepernick deserves to be gift-wrapped a job when he’s in his 60s.

  13. Would there be a stadium for him to play in?

    I mean, if that glass horror show hasn’t been completely stripped clean of anything valuable (or just burned down entirely) by the fine citizens of Minneapolis, nobody is going to want to set foot in there since police protection will be basically nil.

  14. I just don’t understand why Kaep didn’t and won’t take a reasonable offer to be a backup. Now Cam Newton going thru same process.

  15. The Vikings did absolutely nothing wrong and are not at the center of this giant mess in any way shape or form.

  18. The cornerbacks in Green Bay, Detroit and Chicago definitely think this is a great idea.

  21. No they shouldn’t because 1) he’s overrated as a player and 2) if he goes there and Cousins has one bad game you’ll hear the moron fans calling for Kaepernick

  27. Personally,, I think we should stop using a multi-millionaire celebrity as the filter for processing a very serious and deep issue in the country.

    I support the protesting he did, but it’s time to move on. We need action in the present, not a tug of war over a years-old celebrity media moment.

    I know a lot of people are still attached to him, so I’m only one vote. But it feels a little juvenile at this point.

  28. Isnt it ironic that with all the athletes and all the celebrities speaking out against the social, racial injustice that took place in Minnesota are lauded yet when Kaep did more or less the same thing by kneeling, he was crucified. BTW. I am not a Kaep lover.

  29. Genius. Do it now……see he can speak to people now…….and ask them to please stop burning down areas of our city that can least afford it and least deserve it. He could stop it now if the Vikings would do it now. I’m on-board that train.

  30. Sorry…but no.

    And I wholeheartedly supported Kaep’s protest.

    But no…this is a perfect example of how stupid ruins the good.

  32. Kaepernick is a “victim”. He’s done nothing to help discrimination except take a knee for 1 minute and 27 seconds.

    Nobody deserves to die for a fake $20 bill. But Kaepernick is not the man that is going to fix this.

  33. The Vikings aren’t at the center of what’s going on, though. Right? Or is Cousins looting again?

  34. @deadinbed

    No, not more or less the same thing.

    1. To many of us, the anthem is sacred, and you do not hijack the anthem for your own political purposes (regardless of how you feel about whether or not it’s “disrespectful” to kneel).

    2. Athletes are speaking out on their own time and platform right now. Kaepernick hijacked gameday and made it about him and his causes. If these other athletes did this during gameday, that would be a whole different story. Don’t care if it’s Kaepernick or Aaron Rodgers. No fan wants to be lectured to during their “entertainment”.

