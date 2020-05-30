Goodell: NFL is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 30, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on Saturday responding to the protests across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer.

“The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country. The protesters’ reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel,” the statement began.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. George Floyd and to those who have lost loved ones, including the families of Ms. Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Mr. Ahmaud Arbery, the cousin of Tracy Walker of the Detroit Lions.

“As current events dramatically underscore, there remains much more to do as a country and as a league. These tragedies inform the NFL’s commitment and our ongoing efforts. There remains an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs and partners.”

Several NFL players have spoken out against the death of Floyd, which has ignited protests across the country. It has also led to renewed attention on Colin Kaepernick, who began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and remains unsigned by any NFL team since becoming a free agent more than three years ago.

  1. Probably not a good idea to make excuses for people looting, burning, destroying businesses and throwing bricks. Nice sound bite though Roger, whether you believe it or not.

  2. “We are so sad that all of the nonviolent protests were ignored leading up to this. I only wish there was something the NFL could have done. Oh well, guess that’s that.”

  3. The people of this country have spoken, loud and clear; we want the longstanding problems in this country to be solved (period)

    We can do this anytime that we are ready and the only thing that has ever held us back are the political leaders that only talk about change and aren’t able or willing to effect those changes. Whenever they decide to mean it when talking about change, then it will happen and we can being traveling down a different path towards the solutions to any problems that exist that we would like to solve.

  4. We OUTRIGHT blackballed Kaepernick who first spoke out about this very subject and we have have been wringing our hands in recent weeks over the continued lack of opportunities for minority coaches and GM’s in a league with a majority of minority players for decades, but yes, oh yes, we sincerely hate to see all of this. The NFL has actively participated and enabled it. It has been a topic at our white household the past few days, with a liberal wife that is a huge Vikings fan and me a conservative veteran of an integrated US Army and Cowboy fan, why we are still even watching and supporting the NFL? This statement from Goodell is an outright fraud.

  6. So long nfl. You are now the pcfl. I sincerely hope the league formerly known as The National Football League folds. Basically saying it’s ok to to riot and loot.

