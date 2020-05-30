Jack Del Rio: Sky’s the limit on what Chase Young can do in Washington

Getty Images

Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio says rookie pass rusher Chase Young has infinite potential.

Young, the second overall pick who was viewed by many as the most talented football player in this year’s draft, has Del Rio licking his chops about how his defense can get after the quarterback.

“I think the sky’s the limit for him in terms of what he will be able to bring us,” Del Rio said, via the Washington Post.

Young, of course, has not set foot in the team facility, but Del Rio doesn’t need to see Young on the practice field to know what he can do.

“We haven’t seen him yet [on the field], but I’ve watched enough tape,” Del Rio said. “He’s going to be a really good player for us.”

Del Rio lauded Young for the work he has done so far in team Zoom meetings. But when it comes to what Young is capable of doing, we ain’t seen nothing yet.