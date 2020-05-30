Jared Goff: There needs to be change, and it can only happen together

Getty Images

Jared Goff has added his name to the growing list of quarterbacks, many of whom are white, who are speaking out after the death of George Floyd and the protests that have followed.

The Rams quarterback calls for change, saying “it can only happen together.”

“My heart hurts for our country,” Goff wrote on Instagram on Saturday night. “There needs to be change and it can only happen together. I’ll never pretend to understand the struggles that the Black community goes through daily in our country and never will know this struggle. It is my responsibility to educate myself and actively participate in advocating for the change our country desperately needs in words and action. Love each other a little more than usual, come together, and continue to push for positive change in our community.”

Andy Dalton, Carson Wentz, Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr are other high-profile quarterbacks who have written statements this week, seeking justice, fairness and equity for all.