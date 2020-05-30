Lane Taylor takes pay cut to stay with Packers

Getty Images

After missing most of the 2019 season with a torn biceps, Packers guard Lane Taylor has agreed to a pay cut in 2020.

Taylor will get a $100,000 signing bonus and total pay of $1.5 million, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Taylor had been due a base salary of $3.8 million this season, but it was not guaranteed and he likely would have been released if he hadn’t agreed to the new deal.

Last season Taylor started the first two games before suffering his injury, but this year he may have a tough time beating out Elgton Jenkins for the starting left guard job.

The 30-year-old Taylor entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Packers in 2013.