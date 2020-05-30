NFL responds to Joe Lockhart’s column on Colin Kaepernick

Posted by Mike Florio on May 30, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT
Former NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart has written a column in which he admits that a team should have signed Colin Kaepernick in 2017 and urging the Vikings to do so now. Current NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy has provided this statement to PFT in response to a request for comment.

“Colin is a free agent,” McCarthy said. “Clubs may sign him if they choose to do so.”

McCarthy also pointed to the fact that NFL senior V.P. of social responsibility Anna Isaacson provided an update this week to owners and on a subsequent conference call with reporters.

“Today we covered several updates on our Inspire Change social justice initiative,” Isaacson said. “Firstly, it’s important to know this work remains at the top of our priority list and has been a continued focus even throughout the offseason. Recent events across the country make it even clearer how much more work needs to be done. We recently announced we surpassed $44 million in funding along with a new set of national grants and grant renewals to non-profit organizations that really do the real work on the ground in our key focus areas of education, economic advancements, community and police relations and criminal justice reform. The $44 million also includes more than 750 matching grants on behalf of players and legends who have personally supported local, social justice organizations, for more than 360 distinct organizations that have served more than 600,000 people in just the last two years alone.”

The league’s efforts are admirable. Recent events nevertheless renew focus on the ongoing unemployment of Kaepernick, who used anthem protests to call attention to mistreatment of African-Americans and people of color by police. As the issue reaches what may be critical mass, the consequences to Kaepernick become more conspicuous.

  1. Kap had 1 and 1/2 years of average QB play before he was beat out by Blaine G. Add to that his racist attitudes and beliefs. He would alienate every fan base. No team wants that from the guy who would only be holding a clipboard.

  5. Really want to make headway on this issue? Stop making it about race. It isn’t. It’s about police brutality. Cops aren’t black, white, brown or yellow. They are blue. Everybody else isn’t.

  6. He put up some decent numbers playing against D’s that were playing soft because Niners were so far behind almost every game. Then got benched for Gabbert. Not a good resume builder. Seahawks showed interest, but judging by Carroll’s statements at the time Kap wanted to start. Was never going to happen in Seattle. Ravens showed serious interest until his girlfriend intentionally sabotaged the negotiations with her racist rants against ownership- which likely sealed Kap’s fate with the rest of the owners. Let’s not pretend Kap has had no hand in his unemployment.

  7. Maybe Kaepernick could handle being Mayor of Minneapolis…..that job will be open within a week

  8. Call me crazy, but after the last few days, I think Kap just got his ticket BACK into the NFL. A tryout with a team at least…probably after some injuries.

