Seven classic Super Bowls coming to NBCSN, NBC this week

Posted by Mike Florio on May 30, 2020, 9:21 AM EDT
Getty Images

As we wait for live sports to return, why not enjoy some of the best live sports from days gone by?

You’ll get to do that this week on NBCSN and NBC, with seven classic Super Bowls re-aired from Monday through Sunday. All were originally televised by NBC.

It starts Monday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with Super Bowl XIII between the Steelers and Cowboys. It was the best, by far, of the first 13 Super Bowl games. Featuring one of the most memorable drops in NFL history.

Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN, one of the best NFL games ever returns to the television: Super Bowl XLIX, between the Patriots and Seahawks. Featuring one of the most memorable play calls in NFL history.

Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN, another great Super Bowl can be watched again: No. 43, between the Steelers and Cardinals. Featuring more than a few all-time great moments.

On Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN, it’s Super Bowl XXXII. The Packers and the Broncos and a certain helicopter impression that happened as Green Bay tried to bookend wins in Super Bowl I and II with a matching set 30 years later.

Friday night’s NBCSN game at 8:00 p.m. ET has the 49ers and Bengals meeting in Super Bowl XXIII. It’s a game that was decided in the final seconds, and if you look closely maybe you’ll see John Candy.

Super Bowl week ends on Sunday, with Super Bowl XX a/k/a the crown-their-ass moment for the ’85 Bears on NBC at 3:00 p.m. ET and Super Bowl III a/k/a the Joe Namath gets it right when he predicts that the Colts will be strug-uh-ling on NBCSN at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Throughout each broadcast, Liam McHugh will speak with key figures from each game — from Lynn Swann to Malcolm Butler to Santonio Holmes to Terrell Davis to Jerry Rice to Mike Singletary and Dan Hampton to Namath.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Seven classic Super Bowls coming to NBCSN, NBC this week

  2. I was at that Bears game. Total domination the likes of which the league hasn’t seen since. As Pete Axthelm said at the time “It’s the men against the boys out there”.

  3. As a lowly Bucs fan, my favorite of course is the throttling of the Raiders. But – the most “tense” game over ever seen is Packers/Broncos. Favre and Elway. AFC hadn’t won a Super Bowl in like 20yrs at that time, the Broncos were like the Bills in that they’ve been to a lot of super bowls but lost all of them. There was more on the line in that Super Bowl than any one of them that followed. Remember – pats falcons for example got good in the 4th quarter. Panthers pats got good mid 3rd quarter. I remember packers/broncos being great right from the opening kickoff

  4. how is the only overtime and greatest comeback led by the greatest player and coach/gm in league history left out for some of these relative yawners? and i watched every one of them from 1968 on.

  5. Steelers were up 35-17 in SB 13 – it may be the best of the first 13 SB overall, but not better than SB 10 “by far.”

    Also, SB 13 was Bradshaw’s first 300 yard game in what I believe was his 9th season. How’s that for some perspective?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.