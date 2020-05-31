Deion Sanders pushes for an Antonio Brown comeback

Getty Images

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders has a new mission: He’s helping a receiver who once was on track to join Deion in Canton get back into the NFL.

“My son came to town to WORK!” Sanders said on social media. “On his game, on his life, on his thoughts, on his tomorrow and on Antonio Brown. . . . I can’t wait to witness this comeback story called A, B & See. I know what I know and I pray you all get to see what I know to be true about Antonio Brown.”

For starters, Deion should take this up with the guy who signs Deion’s NFL Network paychecks. Brown won’t play until Commissioner Roger Goodell lets him play. And someone in the league office has on his or her desk three incidents that are being investigated for potential discipline of Brown under the Personal Conduct Policy.

The first — allegations of sexual assault and rape contained in a civil lawsuit — has been pending since September. Then came the alleged harassment of a woman who shared details of an Antonio Brown encounter with SI.com. Earlier this year, Brown was arrested and charged after an incident with the driver of a moving truck.

Until each of those investigations are resolved and discipline is imposed, Brown’s comeback can’t happen. And even if/when he gets clearance to return to the NFL, a team has to want to sign him.

It’s unclear who would be interested at this point. The Ravens, who employ Brown’s cousin Marquise, haven’t slammed the door on the possibility. The Buccaneers, who employ Brown’s friend and supporter Tom Brady, have slammed the door on it.

Regardless, none of it matters until the NFL once again opens the door to Brown. And the NFL has been dragging its feet in that regard, with the first investigation now nearly nine months old, and with no sign that a resolution is coming soon.