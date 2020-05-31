Jed York: We must acknowledge the problem of systemic discrimination

Getty Images

The trend of NFL players (and most notably quarterbacks) speaking out in response to the ongoing social unrest has spread to the ownership ranks. 49ers CEO Jed York joined Falcons owner Arthur Blank in the issuance of the statement on the situation. York added to his remarks a seven-figure commitment.

“People throughout our country are hurting,” York said. “Emotions are raw, and rightfully so. Heinous acts have been committed in recent weeks. Before we are able to realize impactful change, we must first have the courage and compassion as human beings to come together and acknowledge the problem: black men, women, children and other oppressed minorities continue to be systemically discriminated against. The 49ers organization is committing to support the legislative priorities of the Players Coalition and to donating $1 million dollars to local and national organizations who are creating change.”

Protests have grown and spread in the six days since the murder of George Floyd. In some cities, there has been violence. In some cities, images have been captured of men with badges once again using force stronger than justified by the circumstances.

There is no easy answer to any of these issues, which makes the search for those answers even more important. The current situation is not sustainable and not indicative of the America that we should aspire to be. The underlying challenge continues to be the treatment of minorities by our society and the failure of the majority to create a system of law enforcement that makes “equal justice” not only a motto but also a reality.