Anthony Lynn makes social justice uprising a priority in Monday’s videoconference with players

Getty Images

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn was asked on Sunday night by Jim Trotter of NFL Media whether Lynn will discuss the events of the weekend with his players this week. Lynn said the process already has begun.

“We are now,” Lynn said. “Some coaches started last week. My first meeting is 4 a.m. with rookies tomorrow morning. The uprising for social justice in this country will take priority. I honestly don’t know where the message will go.

“It’s going to be a real organic conversation and I want it to be player driven. My hope is that we can be vulnerable with each other and a better teammate when it’s all over.”

It’s smart to be having these conversation, for football coaches and managers everywhere. People are upset. People are worried. Emotions are raw. The murder of George Floyd and the unrest that has followed it are issues that affect everyone, in one way or another.