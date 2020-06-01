Bears chairman George McCaskey: “We must do more than wring our hands and hope it doesn’t happen again”

Getty Images

Bears chairman George H. McCaskey has issued a statement regarding the ongoing unrest in our nation. In the statement, McCaskey calls for meaningful change.

“A week ago another unnamed African-American man died at the hands of a white police officer,” McCaskey said. “We are witnessing the anger and frustration play out in protests across the nation, including Chicago. We must do more than wring our hands and hope it doesn’t happen again.

“As an organization, we have addressed it internally by offering unconditional support to our family of staff, coaches and players, and today Ryan Pace and Coach Nagy spent the allotted two hours of team meeting time listening to and healing togethers with our players and the coaching staff. Through our voice, our actions and our resources, it is our obligation to lead. We will continue to work with player-led social justice committee to provide funding and exposure to local organizations dedicated to empowering communities that have been oppressed for far too long. We’re proud to support organizations like BUILD Chicago, I Grow Chicago, My Block, My Hood, My City, and Youth Guidance, among others, who are doing great work in these communities and we encourage fans to partner with us in supporting them. Our commitment is to continue to be an active participant in change.”

That’s the key ingredient for all of us — becoming an active participant in change. From public gestures aimed at setting examples and inspiring others to private conversations aimed at changing minds and hearts, and also inspiring others. This change will come one person at a time, and our institutions must be part of the effort to ensure that a wave of transformation sweeps through the country and truly changes the way that some are treated, in the hope that all are treated equally and fairly, with dignity, respect, and humanity.