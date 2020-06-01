Cardinals are committed to meaningful societal change through unified actions

Getty Images

The Cardinals are the latest team to issue a statement after the death of George Floyd a week ago.

The Cardinals said in their statement they are committed to being part of the “meaningful societal change” that needs to happen in the country.

“As we begin a new week, we continue to share the pain and anger felt by so many over the last seven days,” the team wrote on social media. “We add our voice to all those condemning the actions that led to the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. We recognize they are only the most recent examples of injustice and racism continuing to permeate our communities. But words are not enough. Meaningful societal change will only come through unified actions, and we are committed to being part of that change.”