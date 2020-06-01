Cardinals looking forward to what “mad genius” Kliff Kingsbury is cooking up

Getty Images

With no real OTAs to run, or any other obligations or ability to be at the team facility, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has been sitting at home watching a lot of film.

That excites his players, who can’t wait to see what the “mad genius” is coming up with.

Via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the second-year coach is using his lockdown status as a chance to dig even deeper into his film study.

“Yeah, it’s definitely allowed me to dive into a lot of the college game a little more,” Kingsbury said. “I’ve always tried to study some of those top offenses, guys that I’ve had a ton of respect for and liked the way that they operated, but it’s really allowed me to watch a lot more of that. There’s a lot of great minds at that level, so it’s definitely a deeper dive into offensive football this off season, no question, with all the downtime.”

Kingsbury made a significant difference for the Cardinals Offense last year, as the addition of him and quarterback Kyler Murray made them immediately interesting. Now, having a chance to develop that offense.

“Kliff is one of the more mad-genius, offensive-minded guys in this league because of how he can put players in different positions to go out there and be successful and use your raw, natural ability to mirror up with the things the offense works best at,” running back Kenyan Drake said. “I have no idea what he could be coming up with, but I know once this season gets going and we get out there running around a little bit more, everybody’s going to get into a good flow and . . . we’ll score points and win more games this year.”

The Cardinals did just that last year, getting up to 16th in the league in scoring (22.6 points per game), and scoring 25 or more nine times. They were last in the league in scoring the year before (14.1), and scored more than 25 points exactly once.