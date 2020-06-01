Chiefs pause Super Bowl celebration in show of solidarity

Getty Images

The Chiefs have taken a victory lap this offseason, allowing their fans to relive every game from 2019 that ended in the Super Bowl LIV title.

The ReLIV campaign was scheduled to wrap up this week.

The Chiefs, though, have suspended the commemoration in light of George Floyd’s death last week and the unrest that has followed.

The Chiefs addressed Chiefs Kingdom on social media Monday.

“This week was scheduled to be the culmination of the ReLIV campaign, the end of a journey we started in March celebrating our Super Bowl LIV championship run. We will continue to ReLIV the pinnacle of last year’s historic season soon, but we believe our collective attention should be focused on the important conversations that are happening in our country.

“The senseless murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery are a grievous reminder of the inequality that exists in our nation. We all have an opportunity and a responsibility to advocate for change.

“Part of the mission of the Chiefs is to ‘Unite Our Community,’ and we need unity now more than ever. We will get back to bringing you updates and an inside look at your team in the days to come, but for now, we encourage you to listen to, learn from, and most importantly, love one another.”