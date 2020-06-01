Chris Grier, Brian Flores load groceries in cars for those in need

Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins Foundation is providing a Food Relief Program for those in need, and those who arrived Monday were in for a treat.

General Manager Chris Grier, coach Brian Flores and team CEO Tom Garfinkel were the ones loading the groceries in the trunks of vehicles, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

“I feel blessed and honored to be here and lend a hand. To help,” Flores said, via Schad. “I think in leadership, leadership is about service. So to have a platform and an opportunity to serve the community, to serve players, coaches, my family, the children of South Florida and really everywhere, I don’t take that lightly.”

The Dolphins have pledged to distribute at least 1,000 meals Monday through Friday and Sundays, for the next year. It will cost up to $3 million.