Clemson’s Justyn Ross will have spinal surgery, miss season

Getty Images

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross, who is widely expected to be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, will not play college football in 2020.

Ross needs surgery for a congenital fusion in his neck and spine, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said today.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Ross burst onto the scene with 1,000 receiving yards as a true freshman in 2018, and although his numbers declined slightly in 2019, he still likely would have been a first-round pick in this year’s draft if not for the NFL rule requiring players to be three years out of high school before they can be drafted.

It’s unclear what Ross’s long-term prognosis is, but he is likely done playing college football and will hope that NFL teams are convinced he can be healthy enough for a long career.