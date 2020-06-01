Colts statement: We still have a long way to go to ensure equality for all

Getty Images

The Colts are among the teams issuing statements after the death of George Floyd and the unrest that has followed.

Coach Frank Reich opened with his own statement Monday morning, saying, among other things, “I stand firmly behind the Colts statement, and in particular, the phrase that says, ‘We abhor racism.’”

The team’s statement reads:

“Over the last several months, we’ve seen people across the country selflessly come together to help those in need during this pandemic. Over many weeks, people of all colors, races, religions — from all walks of life — have continued to step up to serve the most vulnerable in our communities. Sadly, other incident we have seen, like the recent tragic events in Minnesota, reminds us that we still have a long way to go to ensure equality and opportunity for all, regardless of the color of their skin.

“The Colts reemphasize our belief in the dignity and sanctity of each of our friends and neighbors across this state and country, and we abhor racism and violence in all its forms, whether committed against the innocent, public servants, or any other person.

“The mission of the Colts is to entertain, inspire, and unite our community, on and off the field. In tough times, we are drawn to that mission even more. We stand ready to help people come together to reject hate, violence and destruction and to productively build great communities for all of us.”