Henry Ruggs on crutches but “pretty much OK” after wounding thigh

Getty Images

The Raiders didn’t say much about Henry Ruggs III’s injury in a statement, but Ruggs’ father shared some details.

Henry Ruggs Jr. said his son is on crutches but “feels OK.”

The Raiders receiver injured his thigh while moving some belongings into the back of a trailer.

“He was trying to move a trailer or something — move furniture or something — and the trailer just kind of pinned him against a car or a wall or something,” Henry Ruggs Jr. told Wesley Sinor of AL.com. “He’s pretty much OK. I’m about to go out there and see him in a little bit. It was just like a little open wound on his leg, a little incision. Like something had stuck him right there on his thigh a little bit.”

Ruggs Jr. said he has not talked to the doctor yet, but again deemed his son “OK” after the scare.

“With this COVID-19 stuff still going on, they wouldn’t let anybody in,” Ruggs Jr. said. “He’s just having to walk on crutches. Not putting as much pressure on it.”

The Raiders made Ruggs III the 12th overall choice after he caught 98 passes for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns in his career at Alabama.