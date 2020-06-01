Jets sign fifth-round choice Bryce Hall

Getty Images

Bryce Hall was the eighth of nine draft choices the Jets made, but the fifth-round pick became the first to sign.

The cornerback signed his four-year deal Monday, according to the NFL’s transactions.

He was a four-year starter at Virginia. Hall made 154 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles, five interceptions and 38 pass breakups in 42 games.

The Jets made him the 158th overall choice.

The team still has Mekhi Becton, Denzel Mims, Ashtyn Davis, Jabari Zuniga, La’Mical Perine, James Morgan, Cameron Clark and Braden Mann to sign.