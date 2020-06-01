Marty Hurney on Christian McCaffrey contract: He’s a unique back

Posted by Josh Alper on June 1, 2020, 10:18 AM EDT
Several running backs have signed sizable contract extensions in recent years and many of those backs have fallen short of expectations while playing out their new pacts.

That didn’t stop the Panthers from moving forward with a new deal for Christian McCaffrey, however. McCaffrey signed a four-year, $64 million deal with the team in April and expressed confidence that things will work out better for him than some of the other backs.

General Manager Marty Hurney’s explanation of why they feel that way was centered on McCaffrey being a different kind of back.

“You hit the word correctly when you said versatility,” Hurney said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com. “Christian’s ability and his performance as a receiver is very unique to the running back position, as you can see by the 1,000-1,000 marks that he surpassed last year. He really is a different type of running back at the position than maybe we would’ve thought of three, five, 10 years ago because of his ability to create mismatches as a receiver, his ability to run between the tackles, his ability to make big plays. He really is a combination running back/wide receiver. All those things led to us — and as you said, his ability as a leader, the type of commitment that he shows, the type of person that he is, the way he comes every day to get better — all those things went into play.”

McCaffrey’s 2,392 yards from scrimmage last year was the third-highest total in history, so he’s clearly operating at a very high level. The same could be said of players like Todd Gurley and David Johnson when they got their deals, though, and the fact that both players are now on different teams will still linger as an illustration of the risk involved with such contracts.

3 responses to “Marty Hurney on Christian McCaffrey contract: He’s a unique back

  1. That’s not the discussion.

    See, these horrible GMs all think they’re special and by throwing an obscene amount of money in desperation at a Meveon Bell

    RB is a plug and play position, always back fillable, and an injury prone positiion.

    Putting so many eggs in one basket is horrible GM work.

    The second they picked him and knowing he would produce at a high level, it automatically buried their cap position for years once they did something dumb like this. Should have traded him for a 1st and maybe a 2nd to a dumb franchise and rebuilt.

  2. He’s a great player to watch but this seems like a can’t win situation: Use him to the degree necessary to justify the contract and he’ll be used up and/or hurt within a year or two. Limit his use so that he’s still playing in 5 years and you can’t justify what you’re paying him.

  3. They overpaid him.

    All the other big name backs (Gurley, David Johnson, etc) who make less have been disappointing. As RBs approach age 30 their performance declines.
    They had McCafffrey under contract before during his most productive years. They didn’t need to over pay for his declining years. They could have tagged him for a year. They could have offered 4 years at 15MM/year, which considering thats still a few years away wouldn’t be as much of an overpay.

