Miami-Dade mayor confident Dolphins can play in the fall

Getty Images

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez believes his community will be ready for Dolphins football in the fall.

Giménez told reporters today at a food distribution event at Hard Rock Stadium that he is confident the Dolphins will be playing there as scheduled this season.

But whether fans are in attendance is another question. Gimenez said he thinks the stadium might have to stay at 15-20 percent capacity for fans to be able to maintain social distancing. That echoes the thoughts of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who said he is sure the NFL season will take place but less sure that it will take place with fans in the stands.

That seems to be the growing consensus around the country: Communities should be reopened sufficiently to play pro sports, but the idea of packing tens of thousands of fans into stadiums may be a step too far. The NFL has three more months to figure out a workable plan before the regular season starts.