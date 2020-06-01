Packers sign seventh-rounder Vernon Scott

Getty Images

The Packers have signed another draft pick.

Seventh-round safety Vernon Scott posted pictures of his four-year contract signing over the weekend. He joins fellow seventh-rounder Jonathan Garvin as the only members of Green Bay’s nine-player class to agree to deals thus far.

Scott appeared in 26 games for TCU over the last three seasons. He closed out his collegiate time with 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception he returned for a 98-yard touchdown.

He will vie for a role behind Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage at safety in Green Bay. Securing one will likely require him to show he can fare well on special teams.