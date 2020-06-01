Raiders not commenting on Henry Ruggs rumor

Getty Images

Something may or may not have happened to Raiders first-round pick Henry Ruggs.

They Raiders aren’t saying what, but at least they know about it.

Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, the Raiders issued a statement without stating very much (they actually said something in their other statement).

“The #Raiders are aware of a report regarding an off-field injury to Henry Ruggs III,” they wrote. “Respecting Henry’s right to medical privacy, the team will not be commenting on the report.”

There are unconfirmed reports on a recruiting website regarding an injury, but nothing has been confirmed by the normal outlets.

The wide receiver from Alabama is expected to play a big role for the Raiders this season, bringing the kind of speed that franchise has long valued.

UPDATE 4:51 p.m. ET: According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Ruggs was involved in an off-the-field accident helping a friend move, but was “OK” after some degree of cut.