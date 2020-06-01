Rams: “Reform, opportunity and hope” needed for “meaningful change”

Getty Images

The Rams issued a statement Sunday in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which has created unrest around the country. It came a day after their quarterback, Jared Goff, issued his own.

The Rams called for meaningful change.

“Sadly, once again our city and our nation are hurting from continued acts of racism and injustice aimed at the Black community,” the statement read.

“We stand with all of those peacefully seeking to end systemic discrimination and feels the urgency of their words.

“We know reform, opportunity and hope are needed to create meaningful change throughout our country, and we are committed to working with our neighbors to do our part to bring Los Angeles together.”