Ravens, Bisciotti Foundation pledge $1 million for social justice reform efforts

The Ravens and the Steve and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have jointly committed funds to support social justice reform throughout the Baltimore community, the team announced Monday night.

A committee of current and former Ravens players will determine which Baltimore-area programs will directly benefit from the contribution.

“There is nothing I can say to ease the pain felt by African-American communities across our country,” Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. “No words will repair the damage that has been done.

“Like many people, I am sickened, disheartened and shaken by the acts of racism that continue to overwhelm our society. The most recent killing, involving George Floyd, is yet another tragic example of the discrimination that African-Americans face each day.

“Now, more than ever, we must all strengthen our pursuit of positive change, as we stand with peaceful protestors around the country. We must all seek to understand by listening better and learning more. We must all discover new ways to unite. We must all work to break the cycle of systematic racial injustice.

“Our players have been – and will continue to be – at the forefront of this change. We believe in their commitment to furthering social justice and invoking meaningful change. We stand side by side with them, in full support. It is for this reason that I have asked a group of former and current Ravens players to decide which organizations should receive proceeds from the $1 million donation we are making today.”