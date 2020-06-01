Russell Wilson: I fear for my children because of the color of their skin

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has joined the growing list of NFL players to issue statements in response to last week’s killing of George Floyd by a since-fired member of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Wilson’s statement recalls his father and grandfather telling them stories about racism from earlier in their lives and writes that “the reality is the past never left us” while referencing Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and others who have been killed recently.

“As a stepdad to one of the most amazing kids I’ve ever known, a young boy with so much passion, talent, intelligence, and love for others; as a father to one of the most bright, brilliant and vibrant young girls in the world and a new baby boy on the way . . . I fear,” Wilson wrote. “I fear for their lives just like my grandmother feared for my dad’s life and the lives of her other children. I fear because of the color of their beautiful chocolate skin.”

“We cannot continue to ignore racism as though it has ended, or never happened. The continual violence inflicted upon blacks and people of color must stop. We need a change now. We need love. We need compassion. We need grace and forgiveness even in the midst of the pain.”

“We need true leadership. We need justice. We need truth.”

Wilson goes on to ask what kind of lives they want for their children and closes by quoting scripture telling us to “do everything in love.”