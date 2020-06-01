Seahawks “dismayed” by death of George Floyd and other “biased actions” that are “systemic”

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have issued a statement in response to ongoing social unrest in America.

“The Seahawks family is dismayed by the unacceptable act of violence that occurred against George Floyd last week in Minneapolis and grieve that loss, along with countless others in a similar manner, including most recently Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery,” the team said in a statement released Monday. “Our heartfelt condolences are extended to their families, and every other family that has had to endure the pain from similar atrocities. These biased actions are systemic and have plagued our society for generations and have culminated to the current state of unrest we are experiencing.”

Re-read that last sentence, because it needs to be repeated as many times as needed until those who would focus on anything but the problem will acknowledge the problem and resolve to fix it: “These biased actions are systemic and have plagued our society for generations and have culminated to the current state of unrest we are experiencing.”

The reality of this is simple. If the problem isn’t solved, things aren’t going to get better. Each unjustified death of an African-American or person of color at the hands of police will become jet fuel on embers that will continue to burn until it becomes clear that law enforcement agencies from coast to coast have implemented policies and practices that will use appropriate force in all circumstances, and lethal force only in the rarest of situations where the suspect is presenting a direct and immediate threat to the lives of others.

“The Seahawks are guided by overall principles of acceptance and understanding that help us create a culture of respect, equality and inclusiveness both on and off the field,” the Seahawks added in their statement. “We, as an organization and as individuals, represent and respect a wide range of human differences, personal experiences and cultural backgrounds. We stand with Seattle, and every community in unity to help heal our society and overcome the hurt, anger and frustration through peaceful protests and acts of togetherness. With that, to further aid in the solution the Seahawks players will begin the process of determining recipients for grants from the Seahawks Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund in the amount of $500,000. We hope to advance conversation relation to reformation in our nation’s current policies regarding hiring and training within law enforcement, judiciary protections and accountability, and for advanced education related to the history of race in America.”

Amen to all of that, and amen to persons of goodwill who are committed to living the principles on which our nation was founded, allowing everyone in America to enjoy life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness without worrying about a police officer randomly assuming the role of judge, jury, and executioner.