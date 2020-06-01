“Sky Judge” experiment makes it easier to implement emergency option, rules notwithstanding

Getty Images

The NFL’s preseason experiment with a “Sky Judge” appears on the surface to be a half-hearted half-measure aimed at creating the impression that the league is trying to get calls right, even if the effort isn’t successful. But the mechanism that allows the referee to talk to the replay assistant opens the door for active communication between the replay assistant and the referee, communication that can (in theory) stray from the four corners of a rule that activates the process only if the referee asks the replay assistant for input.

In his weekly Football Morning in America column, Peter King addresses the dynamic — and expresses a belief that the league actually wants the replay assistant to talk to the referee, even if the replay technically isn’t supposed to speak unless the replay assistant is spoken to first.

As noted last week, the new procedure does not allow the referee to consult with the replay assistant as to whether pass interference did or didn’t happen, which necessarily puts the league back in the same posture that created the Rams-Saints NFC Championship debacle. Then, senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron resisted any impulse to activate the audio pipeline to the referee and say something like, “Drop a flag or it’s all over, over.” The new procedure creates a more natural mechanism for the conversation to occur.

“What is to prevent the replay official from saying into the ref’s ear: ‘Hey, crew-conference with those guys on that downfield pass play. Looks like pretty obvious interference’?” King writes. “What’s to stop the referee huddling with three or four of the downfield officials and coming out of that huddle with a flag thrown? I don’t know if that would ever happen, but it sure seems like the door is ajar to allow it to happen.”

King explains that plenty of officials would take the position that this isn’t allowed, and that others would welcome the ability to avoid a bad outcome. And then King ends his point with this: “Now, I think the league wants the replay officials to alert referees about plays that should be amended.”

There’s another benefit to encouraging the replay assistant to talk to the referee. If provides a conduit for Riveron to communicate to the referee by communicating with the replay assistant. So if the replay assistant isn’t already telling the referee there’s a problem, Riveron can tell the replay assistant to tell the referee.

If the end result of this process is that more calls are right and that fewer mistakes are made, good. Getting it right is all that should matter. And if getting it right can be done efficiently and smoothly and without bogging down the game, even better.