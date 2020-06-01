The Simms top 40 QB countdown, No. 31: Nick Foles

Getty Images

The Super Bowl LII MVP has had a rollercoaster career. It’s currently unclear whether 2020 will be a high or a low. He’s starting the year fairly low on the Chris Simms top 40 quarterback countdown.

Nick Foles, the likely Bears starter, comes in at No. 31. That’s 15 spots lower than last year, and rightfully so. Foles’ first, and only, season in Jacksonville started with a broken collarbone. Eventually he returned. Eventually he was benched for rookie Gardner Minshew II. Eventually Foles finished the year 0-4 as a starter. Eventually Foles was traded to Chicago.

He now reunites with Bears coach Matt Nagy, who was the offensive coordinator in Kansas City when Foles got a chance to play during an Alex Smith absence arising from the concussion. Foles played well, although sparingly.

Foles knows the offense, which gives him a leg up over Mitchell Trubisky. If Foles can stay healthy, maybe he can bring his career back to another zenith, making up for last year’s latest nadir.