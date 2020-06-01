Three more COVID-19 cases at SoFi Stadium construction site

Getty Images

Three more construction workers at SoFi Stadium have tested positive for COVID-19, moving the total to the project to eight.

According to Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, the positive tests were shared with trade partners by the joint venture overseeing the construction project.

The emails said the workers last worked on site on May 22, in different areas of the stadium.

In addressing each case, the email said: “First and most importantly, the worker is doing well with minor symptoms, and is at home under self-quarantine.”

They also said the workers wore protective equipment (nose and mouth coverings are required). Three more workers have directed to self-quarantine until Friday after they were in “close contact” with one of the workers.

The email said the project “remains open to work without restriction.”

The first event scheduled for the building is a Rams-Saints preseason game on Aug. 14, with a Chargers-Cowboys game two days later.