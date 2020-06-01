Where are the vast majority of NFL head coaches on the current unrest?

Getty Images

At this critical moment in American history, only three NFL head coaches have made public statements in their own names (and only their own names) about the situation.

Three. Of 32. Even though the vast majority if the league’s players are minorities.

Beyond Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Colts coach Frank Reich, and Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, there has been nothing. (In fairness, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski’s name was attached to a nine-person statement issued jointly by the Cleveland Browns and the Columbus Crew, even if the statement didn’t really state all that much.)

The silence from other coaches has become curious, if not deafening. While it’s possible if not probable that they have communicated with their players, why have so few had anything to say to fans and media?

Only Flores has issued a written statement in his own name, with no other parties joining in it. Reich read his statement in a media videoconference with reporters on Monday, and Lynn spoke to a reporter.

Most coaches get it. Most are men of goodwill. More presumably (hopefully) will be joining the chorus of public voices, sooner than later. For now, though, there’s not much being said — and it’s not clear why. Do some coaches fear getting crossways with owners? Do some worry about a backland from fans? Do some simply not believe that deep and meaningful changes to our society are needed?

While every coach has the right to handle the situation however he deems fit, there’s one way to ensure that the current avalanche sweeps its way to meaningful change: By adding to it. The more that NFL coaches, owners, General Managers, and teams issue meaningful statements that decry the status quo and demand change, the sooner change will come.