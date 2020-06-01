XFL moves toward an August auction

Getty Images

On August 3, the XFL will have a new owner.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, that date was selected for an auction of the league’s assets by Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein. The sale will be confirmed four days layer.

Judger Silverstein, as explained by Fischer, split the difference between the timetable preferred by the XFL and the one wanted by the league’s creditors.

Last week, XFL founder Vince McMahon said that 20 potential buyers have signed non-disclosure agreements while exploring a potential purchase of the league. With that many interested buyers, someone will be emerging with the XFL’s assets — and someone could be bringing the XFL back as soon as 2021, if the pandemic allows it.