Aaron Donald the betting favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year

Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has already won two Defensive Player of the Year awards, and he’s the betting favorite to win a third this year.

The odds at MGM have Donald as a +750 favorite to win the award. If he does, he’ll join J.J. Watt and Lawrence Taylor as the only three-time winners of the award.

Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack has the next-shortest odds at +1000, and after Mack comes Watt, who has +1200 odds to win the award for a fourth time.

Watt’s brother, Pittsburgh’s TJ Watt, is at +1500, and both Bosa brothers are on the board as well, with San Francisco’s Nick Bosa at +1300 and the Chargers’ Joey Bosa at +2500. Last year’s winner, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, is at +1500.

Among the interesting long shots are Washington rookie Chase Young at +5000 and Yannick Ngakoue, who is currently on the Jaguars but may be traded before the season starts, at +8000.