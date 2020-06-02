Anthony Lynn wanted to do more than put out a statement

Getty Images

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is not among those who have released public statements about the death of George Floyd and the subsequent unrest across America, and he says he didn’t put out a statement because his thoughts aren’t easily encapsulated in a few short paragraphs.

Lynn told the Los Angeles Times that he didn’t want a statement to come across like just checking a box and moving on.

“I’ve read some good statements,” Lynn said. “I read Brian Flores from the Dolphins and I agree 100% with him. I read Doc Rivers’ statement and those guys spoke from the heart. I think statements are needed to bring awareness to the situation. But I want to do something too. I don’t want to just put [a statement] out there because it’s the right thing to do. I want change . . . so I guess it starts with having this conversation and talking things out. In 1992 I remember watching L.A. burn and here we are in 2020 and I’m watching it again and it just hit me, nothing has changed. I haven’t done anything to make this a better place for my son. I remember having the talk with him when he was 16 about how to handle police and then at age 30 I called him up and just had the talk with him again because I’m so scared. I want to do something but to be honest with you, I don’t know what that is.”

Lynn also said he supports Colin Kaepernick for speaking out for criminal justice reform and wishes Kaepernick hadn’t lost his career over it. But Lynn did not explain why the Chargers haven’t signed Kaepernick.

“I didn’t like it. I know when you look at 32 quarterbacks in the National Football League, Colin could have been one of the 32. If not, he could have been a quality backup. For me being an African-American head coach, this is tough,” Lynn said.

Lynn is one of many diverse voices in the NFL expressing their thoughts on the current situation, and Lynn waited for an opportunity to express thoughts that go beyond a PR statement.