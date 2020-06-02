Bears head coach Matt Nagy offers support in addressing current social unrest

Getty Images

While only a few head coaches have made public statements about the events of the last week across the country, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy addressed the situation in an interview with ESPN Radio.

Nagy said he had spoken with the team about the unfolding circumstances and offered his support to the players.

“It’s for sure a concern for us,” Nagy said with Golic and Wingo. “I think that the biggest thing, the way that I look at this is as a leader it’s very important that you let everybody know the support that they have. And that’s what I’ve done, that’s what we’re doing. Our country is hurting right now and all of our prayers, my prayers, go out to all of the families affected. I just think what my message as a leader is to our players and to everybody else is that they’re getting my 100 percent support, number one, and two, it’s time to listen, right. And that’s what I want to do. I want to listen and if somebody has something to say we need to listen and understand that and we do it together. That word together has always been used for us and now it’s magnified even more and needs to be put to use even more unified and together.”

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski have put their names to comments in varying forms. Nagy stressed the need for reflection and empathy as many people try to cope with the death of George Floyd and the demonstrations across the country that followed in its wake.

“Right now we need more love from everybody,” Nagy said. “Some people, whatever their definition of love is, I know what mine is, and as a leader with our team right now, they’re going to feel that even more and that’s very important. So listening and love goes a long way and this is real. We’ve got be able to talk about it and if you can’t, then it’s not right and we need to so that’s where we’re at.”