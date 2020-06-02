DeSean Jackson praises white teammates, Jeffrie Lurie for “stepping up”

Getty Images

DeSean Jackson spoke out at a team meeting Tuesday. He spoke publicly later in the day, praising white teammates who have “stepped up.”

Jason Kelce, Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz are among those who have decried social injustice in the wake of the senseless death of George Floyd on May 25. Kelce said he felt obligated to speak out after hearing from Jackson.

“They stepped up,” Jackson told John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “They made their voices heard. They used their platform. They used their resources. They used everything they can do to reach out and say, ‘I might not know what it feels like to be racial profiled. I might now know what it’s like to grow up in the inner community and these areas that you guys face on a daily basis,’ where we’re scrutinized for the color of our skin They might not understand that, but they are stepping up to the plate, saying, ‘Hey, fair is fair, and right is right and wrong is wrong, and the stuff we’ve been seeing is wrong,’ and they don’t support that. The biggest thing . . . the white culture can do is just stand up and making a statement. Make a stand for saying, ‘I know what’s supposed to be right,’ and I’m going to stand with what’s supposed to be right.”

Jackson also praised Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie for “speaking out and stepping up.” Lurie spoke to the team and then released a statement Tuesday.

The Eagles receiver also encouraged everyone to get out and vote, saying that was one way to elicit change.