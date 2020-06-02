Deshaun Watson among those who march in Houston

Getty Images

George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, but he was from Houston. So members of the Floyd family joined Houston mayor Sylvester Turner in a downtown march Tuesday.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and linebackers Peter Kalambayi and Jacob Martin also attended the peaceful protest, according to Mark Berman of FOX 26. Watson appeared onstage.

“It means we’re all in this effort together,” Turner said, via Berman. “I’m just honored that our athletes have stepped up and say, ‘Count me in.'”

Martin said he hopes what’s happening across the nation will make a difference.

“Drastic change, change the landscape of the world,” Martin said, via Berman. “How we think, how we proceed going forward, the days of yesterday, the days before this, the times we remember, after this, things won’t be the same. The reality is that this has been going on in the black community and to people of color for far too long. For generations, growing up as a young African-American man, you’ve been afraid of police officers because of what your parents tel you and how to proceed. For that to be the case with a public servant, it’s ridiculous. That shouldn’t be the case. You shouldn’t have to have that conversation with your children. I pray that I don’t have to have that conversation with my children one day in the future.”