Group of sports commissioners will discuss a return with congressman

A group of sports commissioners, including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, will participate in a conference call with congressman Steve Scalise on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The commissioners will address the return of sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scalise represents Louisiana’s 1st congressional district, which includes New Orleans. He was shot and wounded during a congressional baseball practice in 2017, returning to Congress three months later.

NASCAR is among the sports that have returned, and golf will make its return later this month. The NBA and NHL are moving closer to resuming play later this summer.

Major League Baseball continues to talk to its players union about opening its season.

The NFL will open training camps late this summer with plans for a full season beginning on time in September.