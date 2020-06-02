Jamal Adams makes a simple plea: “Stop killing us”

Getty Images

As the world continues to react to a moment that should serve as a catalyst for real change in American society, plenty of people from the NFL’s universe are joining in the call for a dismantling of systemic discrimination that, when it comes to police officers with the ability to use lethal force, all to often turns deadly for minorities.

Jets safety Jamal Adams made his voice heard in a Monday night post on social media.

“Over the past few days, I’ve been struggling with the pain from daily injustices in America,” Adams said, via Newsday.com. “It’s something new every day! I think it is important to find your peace in all of this and remember self-care and positive energy.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. They’re more than just hashtags.

“It’s disgusting that we don’t have time to deal with our trauma before the next tragedy,” We can’t let these conversations die and can’t forget those we’ve lost. Stop killing us.

“This isn’t just a political issue. This is about the morality of our nation. We all have a part to play!”

We all do have a part to play, and the one thing we all must do is acknowledge that change needs to be made. As we said on Tuesday’s PFT Live, the first step in fixing a bad roof on a house is to acknowledge that the roof needs to be fixed. This moment must be the moment that we recognize as a nation that the roof must be fixed, so matter how difficult or expensive it may be to do it.