Jarvis Landry emotional speaking to team about helping change things

Posted by Charean Williams on June 2, 2020, 2:55 PM EDT
The Browns had a team meeting Monday to discuss the events over the last week following George Floyd’s death.

Coach Kevin Stefanski gave players a list of things they can do to make a difference.

“That’s just really just getting in our communities,” Browns left guard Joel Bitonio said in a conference call Tuesday, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “Going out and voting, not just presidential, you know, nationwide but locally like what can we do vocally to help and then it’s go back and give to the kids that need the help. I think hate is really truly taught, throughout the world, and if you can get to younger kids and show that we’re in this together, like this is our one world and we can grow and be the best people and treat people with respect . . . you’ve got to start down low.”

Receiver Jarvis Landry also spoke, becoming emotional during his time in front of the team, Bitonio said.

“Jarvis came up and he spoke to the team for maybe 10 minutes yesterday, and they just tried to tell us how we can use our platform a little bit better because I think the vast majority of people want to help,” Bitonio said. “They want to improve the situation.

“Jarvis was emotional when he spoke with the team and he just wants change. He wants you to be a part of it and really try and help.”

  1. In America, everyone wants what they want “NOW”. That will not bode well for this particular issue. It will take a loooong time to fix it. Unfortunately this is going to come across as non compassionate at best and down right racist at worst. Believe me, I’m not trying to judge or be disrespectful or anything like that.

    But we are living in a society where the completely simply does not trust the police. Does not like the police, and could probably argue that they “hate” the police. Be the change that you want to see. This is an issue where both sides need to make changes, but sadly the narrative is that the only people who need a behavior adjustment are white, specifically white cops.

    That said, look at it from this perspective. White kids grow up watching tv shows where cops are the good guys. White kids are taught by their parents that they can trust the police. The police are always there to help. If you ever have a problem, or you are ever scared, or ever need anyone to help you, the police will help you. Contrast that to the black communities (I’m not judging, I understand why it is this way, history is not favorable to relations with the black community), but black klids are taught the extreme opposite. Cops are bad, cops are out to get you, cops cant be trusted, dont talk to the cops, etc etc etc. And then we see those same kids grow up to be cop hating adults engaged in violent interactions with the police. How is that a surprise? I would guess 99% of police officers out there just want to make the world a better place, but they have a tough job that is always “wrong” through the lens of hindsight. If the most impactful change we can make is to not teach kids to hate cops, that is going to be a loooooooong process. Too long to have the patience for

