Jason Kelce speaks out on George Floyd after Eagles team meeting

Getty Images

NFL teams are continuing to meet remotely this week as part of their offseason programs, but the focus hasn’t been entirely on football of late.

The killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, the ensuing protests and social unrest has been the subject of conversations between teammates around the league. The Seahawks had a team meeting on those topics and the Eagles had one that inspired center Jason Kelce to make his first public comments about Floyd’s death.

Kelce wrote on Instagram that he felt obliged to speak out after hearing “some discussion today at a team meeting, in particular from DeSean Jackson.” Kelce wrote that he is frustrated by “party rhetoric” about the latest killing of an unarmed black person by a member of police forces who are supposed to “serve to protect our community and its inhabitants.”

“Systematic racism is unquestionable in our society, the numbers are irrefutable,” Kelce wrote. “Hopefully our society will continue to hold ourselves and our government to higher standards as leaders of the free world. “We hold these truths to be self evident, that ALL MEN are CREATED EQUAL, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are LIFE, Liberty and the Pursuit of of Happiness” — that sentence was written over two centuries ago and we still aren’t there. As Americans, I believe it is our duty to hold our country accountable to these words, it’s the only way we will ever get there.”

Kelce close his mention by hoping that those protesting Floyd’s killing stay safe and hoping that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.