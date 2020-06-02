Jason McCourty: Athletes have to take advantage of their platform

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was one of the first figures from the NFL to weigh in with a statement after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last week and a couple of his former players liked what he had to say.

Flores was critical of “people who broadcast their opinions on kneeling or on the hiring of minorities [who] don’t seem to have an opinion on the recent murders of these young black men and women.” The most recent episode of the podcast hosted by Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty focused on a discussion of the issues surrounding Floyd’s death and Devin McCourty highlighted Flores’ work.

“I think it’s about leading men,” McCourty said, via MLive.com. “It’s about men seeing the important things. We don’t just come to play football. We’re around each other, we mentor each other, we try to pour into each other. So to see him go out there and make it public and say how he felt, I thought was really good.”

Jason McCourty took some time to call on athletes to follow Flores’ lead and use their place in the spotlight productively.

“We have to take advantage of the platform we have when we have it,” McCourty said. “Once we’re retired, you still can do it but it’s almost too late to demand the audience and people that you have. I think it starts with a conversation. As you watch what has gone on over the last few days, with the rioting and looting, it’s a form of communication when you don’t know how else to communicate.”

Devin McCourty said he’s seen more players follow his brother’s suggestion in recent years and he thinks more eyes are open now. He lamented the tragic reason for that while offering hope that “can lead us to create that change and hopefully improve” in the future.

10 responses to “Jason McCourty: Athletes have to take advantage of their platform

  2. a handful of NFL stars are know . the other 99.9% are unknown to most people. sorry dont think they will make a difference . like all stories some thing will come along and push it off the front page . we do live in the 24 hr. news cycle these days.

  3. You have no platform. And you take three times as many roster spots in the NFL and NBA that your race and gender and age have in the general population. If you want to address racial balance, start quitting and letting people have their fair shot at the pros. Otherwise, shut up.

  4. You cannot say black lives matter and ignore the murders happening in Chicago. Full stop.

    You can label all police and white people as racist if it makes you feel better, but racism exists within the black community as well. When someone becomes successful they are often called a “sellout” or “not black.” That mindset is toxic, and making one race a scapegoat for this real issue will not solve anything.

    Police need to not abuse their power, we all agree. But a hell of a lot more needs to happen to incite real change. Posting a black screen on your Instagram or Facebook page for clout won’t fix the problem either.

  5. We really need political leaders to step up and stop hiding, athletes are secondary.

  6. chickensalad43 says:
    June 2, 2020 at 10:13 am
    You cannot say black lives matter and ignore the murders happening in Chicago….

    The most logical balanced comment i have read in a week!

  7. Athletes, celebrities,movie people etc. are among the people I dont care to hear from.
    They preach from behind their mansion walls or surrounded by private security.

  8. Im glad so many athletes both white and black are coming together. Maybe itll drive all of the racist fans away.

  9. This victim mentality is getting nauseating. Why not start with not killing your own on a daily basis? Why not continue with not breaking the law? And, how about obeying the instructions of a police officer?

    Not defending that animal for murdering George Floyd, but there are good cops and good citizens that are daily terrorized by blacks and they don’t hold themselves accountable. They blame racism, slavery, police, and our President. No! Look in the mirror and take accountability to fix up your own community and stop killing your own.

  10. They preach from behind their mansion walls or surrounded by private security.

    —-

    So does the president

