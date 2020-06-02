Ken Anderson has accepted not getting in to the Hall of Fame

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 2, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT
Getty Images

Ken Anderson is often listed among the best quarterbacks not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but if he was ever going to make it, it was probably going to be this year, when an expanded Hall of Fame class was chosen in conjunction with the NFL’s 100th anniversary.

Anderson didn’t make it, which means he may never make it, and he’s OK with that.

I don’t think twice about it, to be honest with you, except those times of year when it comes time for the election and somebody will call and say, ‘What do you think?’” Anderson told Sporting News. “Other than that, it doesn’t cross my mind. I guess the only time I was disappointed was the first time I was eligible, and I got into the final 15 and didn’t make it, and then it was disappointing. After that, I guess when you come from my background and grow up in a small town and go to a small high school and then go to a small college, you never dream about those things. My dream was fulfilled when I got a chance to play professional football for 16 years.”

During his 16-year career with the Bengals, Anderson led the NFL in passer rating four times, led the NFL in completion percentage three times and led the NFL in passing yards, yards per attempt and completions twice each.

He was the league MVP in 1981 and took the Bengals to the Super Bowl after the 1982 season. He has good credentials, but they haven’t been enough to get him a bust in Canton, and he’s made his peace with that.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Ken Anderson has accepted not getting in to the Hall of Fame

  1. He was setting completion percentage records back when most quarterbacks were barely completing half their passes.

  2. A travesty. Anderson was certainly a better QB than Namath and Starr (among others), and both of the latter are in the HOF.

  3. Thanks for the trip to Pontiac for 1982 Super Bowl. Still think you deserved to win, and know you should already be in the Hall.

  5. He was the league MVP in 1981 and took the Bengals to the Super Bowl after the 1982 season. He has good credentials, but they haven’t been enough to get him a bust in Canton, and he’s made his peace with that.

    His credentials may not be good enough now but what he did before the league became more pass-friendly is nothing short of incredible. He didn’t play for the Jets or a marquee team like that but he turned the Bengals into a Super Bowl team that only just barely lost to the powerful 49ers.

    Consider this according to a study conducted at Pro Football Reference. The six greatest seasons of Ken Anderson’s career are better than the six greatest seasons of every other quarterback in NFL history. His 1975 season is the ninth-best season in NFL history. His 1974 season is the twelfth-best season. And his record-setting 1982 season ranks 25th. He is the only quarterback with three of the top 25 seasons in NFL history.

    The list goes on an on. He was remarkable but since he played forty years ago nobody remembers. You should read up on everything he did. I remember watching him and I was completely unaware of the level of his accomplishments.

  6. He may not care, but it is wrong that the anti-Bengal bias has kept him out. He was one of the top 3 or 4 QB’s of the 70’s. Him and Ken Riley are better than a lot of the players at their positions that are already in the Hall and if they had played for any other team, they would already be in.

  7. Right stats at the wrong time on the wrong team. He, Brian Sipe and Bernie Kozar all suffered from the curse of “guys who were well above average who played for small market teams during the Joe Montana/John Elway era”

    If they played for a New York or large market team with the same stats or worse they’d have been in already, just ask Phil Simms.

  8. It’s a shame; Anderson belongs in the HOF. He had several outstanding seasons, including the ’81 season when he led the Bengals past the Chargers in the frigid AFC Championship game and on to the Super Bowl.

    The real shame is how little credit he got for elevating a Bengals team that would have had trouble finishing at .500 without him.

  9. A great athlete, and passer and I would be happy if he gets in, but just didnt win enough big games. His great 81/82 season came at the end of his career. He would already be in the Hall, if Owner Paul Brown had chosen Bill Walsh to coach the team in 1976 …

  12. A big fan of his on and off the field. Very high quality guy, off the charts intelligence (top 1/2 of 1%). West Coast offense essentially started with him (handed off from Virgil Carter). Never gets the credit he deserves, except by players who played against him. Ask them and you’ll know whether he belongs in the Hall. Let’s face it, a whole bunch of writers (sports, news, otherwise) don’t know squat. He put up mid 90 passer ratings when 70 was average. Would be akin to putting up 115-120 now).

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.