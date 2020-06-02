Mike Zimmer: Peaceful protests can help bring change, and we need change

Getty Images

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer issued a statement Tuesday, addressing George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 25 that set off racial unrest around the nation.

“I want to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of George Floyd as well as the entire community for his senseless death,” Zimmer wrote. “Peaceful protests can help bring change, and we definitely need change, so we can all live in harmony. Everyone needs to respect each other’s ideas and work together to strengthen, not weaken, our community. I believe our football team is an example of how people from all different backgrounds and experiences can come together for a common goal.”

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins previously released a statement, and Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks said the team is discussing concrete steps it can take.

Kendricks also called out the NFL on Tuesday, saying, “Your statement said nothing.”